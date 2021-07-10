iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Trading Up 3.7%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) shares were up 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.60 and last traded at $25.52. Approximately 7,845 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 906,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.14 million and a P/E ratio of -8.98.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Gall bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.09 per share, with a total value of $130,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $158,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,800 in the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

