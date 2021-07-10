Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

TSE IMO opened at C$36.45 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$14.86 and a 1-year high of C$42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$39.11.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.79 billion. Analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 3.7944126 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -50.26%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

