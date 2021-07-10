Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

CTTAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of CTTAY opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $16.20.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.