Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Shares Down 0.4%

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.27 and last traded at C$2.30. 232,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 528,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.31.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cormark lifted their target price on Foran Mining from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.35. The company has a market cap of C$429.76 million and a PE ratio of -119.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.10.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.