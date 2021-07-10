UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) Trading Down 8.9%

UMeWorld Limited (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) shares fell 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.26. 11,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 11,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28.

UMeWorld Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UMEWF)

UMeWorld Limited, a holding company, operates as an educational technology company with a focus on the K-12 education market in China. The company's K-12 flagship product is UMFun, a cloud-based assessment and learning analytics platform that analyzes and adapts to a student's performance and personalizes the delivery of proprietary educational items in accordance with the student's learning needs.

