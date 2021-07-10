Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) traded down 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.94 and last traded at C$1.96. 1,043,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 798,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$4.00 price target on Discovery Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

The stock has a market cap of C$646.09 million and a P/E ratio of -23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 59.52 and a current ratio of 59.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.29.

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also focuses on the high-grade silver-zinc-lead deposits with a land package of approximately 150,000 hectares in northern Coahuila state, Mexico.

