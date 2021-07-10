Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Trading Down 2.5%

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB)’s share price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,537 ($20.08) and last traded at GBX 1,560 ($20.38). 2,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 30,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,600 ($20.90).

The firm has a market capitalization of £150.61 million and a PE ratio of 13.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,422.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a GBX 50 ($0.65) dividend. This is a boost from Best of the Best’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. Best of the Best’s payout ratio is currently 0.02%.

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

