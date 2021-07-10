Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Shares Down 0.1%

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.38 and last traded at C$9.45. Approximately 105,882 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 93,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.46.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TF. TD Securities lifted their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.08 to C$10.34 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Timbercreek Financial to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.71.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.44. The company has a current ratio of 85.05, a quick ratio of 84.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.47. The firm has a market cap of C$779.00 million and a PE ratio of 19.75.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$22.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that Timbercreek Financial Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.68%.

About Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.