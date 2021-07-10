United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of United Airlines worth $12,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $51.10 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.95.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UAL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.78.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.