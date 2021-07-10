UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 10,721 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,721 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.19% of Harley-Davidson worth $11,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 55.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $64,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $45.53 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.31.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on HOG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

