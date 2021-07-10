UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,972 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $11,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Mattel in the 1st quarter worth $1,545,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Mattel by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 398,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mattel in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mattel in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 42.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 19,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.47.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $20.08 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.04 million. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

