Bank of Montreal Can Sells 18,238 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 54.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,012 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,238 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,063,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $750,637,000 after acquiring an additional 510,582 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,141,000 after buying an additional 583,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,770,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,453,000 after buying an additional 346,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,059,000 after buying an additional 208,619 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $48,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 29,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.85 per share, with a total value of $1,513,550.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,169,154.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 30,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,673 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.87. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $127.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.18 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.25%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.