Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,309 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of NV5 Global worth $17,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,535,000 after acquiring an additional 25,927 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 11.1% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 710,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,617,000 after purchasing an additional 70,727 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 17.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 186,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,017,000 after purchasing an additional 27,739 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 424.2% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 159,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 129,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 27.2% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 102,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $215,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $867,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,707,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,737 shares of company stock worth $5,836,961. Company insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

NVEE opened at $94.69 on Friday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $109.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.28.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVEE shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NV5 Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

