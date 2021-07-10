Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,688 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $19,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 436,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,690,000 after purchasing an additional 35,674 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Standex International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Standex International by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Standex International by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Standex International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $93.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $51.74 and a one year high of $108.17. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Standex International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on SXI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

