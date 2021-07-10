Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 37,640 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.70% of Huron Consulting Group worth $19,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,458,000 after buying an additional 74,162 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 961,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,439,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 638,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,614,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,891,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,555,000 after buying an additional 95,403 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $899,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,868,881.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 17,945 shares of company stock worth $950,540 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HURN. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $49.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.87. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $61.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.29 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

