Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 408 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $271,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 228.2% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,278,000 after acquiring an additional 166,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $238.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.00 and a fifty-two week high of $239.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

