JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 161,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76,032 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MYE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,854,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,687,000 after purchasing an additional 272,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 537,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,165,000 after acquiring an additional 47,242 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $5,710,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

MYE stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.78 million, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41. Myers Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. Myers Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

See Also: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE).

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.