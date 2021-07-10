Barclays PLC Buys 73,259 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 333.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,259 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,259 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of The Bancorp worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 646.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

In other The Bancorp news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $516,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,878.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,225.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,092. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $23.16 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.08.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 30.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.