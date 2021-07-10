Barclays PLC Purchases 26,837 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 141.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,837 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE AVNS opened at $36.24 on Friday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.54 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.34.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

