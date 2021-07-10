Barclays PLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 508.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,804 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,304,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,727 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,850,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,113,000 after acquiring an additional 924,000 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,237,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1,641.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 230,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 216,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 495.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 154,028 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $65,262.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at $530,105.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $25,649.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,310 shares of company stock valued at $179,342 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $895.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 12,779.23%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

