Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells 539 Shares of Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total value of $257,421.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $476.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.40 and a beta of 0.95. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $427.02.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $13,250,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,518 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 734 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

