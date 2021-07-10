Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells 539 Shares of Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total value of $257,421.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $476.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.40 and a beta of 0.95. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $427.02.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $13,250,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,518 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 734 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
