Insider Selling: Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Insider Sells $312,712.40 in Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) insider Robert Coffin sold 7,810 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $312,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robert Coffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Robert Coffin sold 14,663 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $587,106.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $35.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.84. Replimune Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85. The company has a quick ratio of 33.25, a current ratio of 33.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Replimune Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,650,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 29,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Replimune Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

