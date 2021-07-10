Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) CEO Sells $1,664,832.00 in Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $1,664,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
PLL opened at $71.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -104.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.01. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $88.97.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Piedmont Lithium Company Profile
Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
