Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) CEO Sells $1,664,832.00 in Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $1,664,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PLL opened at $71.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -104.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.01. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $88.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Clarkson Capital began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

