Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.50 target price on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

NYSEAMERICAN:NAK opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $240.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.02. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.56.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 69.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,237 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 21,389 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,881 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

