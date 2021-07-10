Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing Sells 2,000 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.42, for a total value of $446,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,729.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total value of $432,500.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $377,780.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $195,000.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.68, for a total value of $262,020.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $249,510.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.85, for a total value of $387,700.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.05, for a total value of $374,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $227.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.81 and a 1 year high of $231.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. TheStreet upgraded Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. KGI Securities began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.8% in the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

