908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Trading Up 3.1%

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) was up 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.05 and last traded at $34.81. Approximately 4,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 457,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MASS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

The stock has a market cap of $962.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.62 and a quick ratio of 16.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.86.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other 908 Devices news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 17,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $700,446.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,925.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $1,177,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,814 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,196. Company insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter worth $36,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter worth $116,000. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

