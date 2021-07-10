Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Director Sells $110,027.99 in Stock

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 4,999 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $110,027.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,619,194.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FMAO opened at $21.55 on Friday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.01. The stock has a market cap of $241.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.31.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 85,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

