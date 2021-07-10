John Oyler Sells 300 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total transaction of $97,569.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $329.25 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $388.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $337.03.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BGNE shares. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BeiGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 18.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in BeiGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 18.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

