Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ORAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Orange currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.32. Orange has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invst LLC bought a new position in Orange during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the 1st quarter worth $13,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

