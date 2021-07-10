Barclays Lowers FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Price Target to $20.00

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the information security company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 6.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on FEYE. Zacks Investment Research raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. FireEye currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

FEYE opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. FireEye has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.74.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FireEye news, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,311,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,430,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,705,284.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 665,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,894,909.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,095,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,540,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,424,195 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $67,011,000 after buying an additional 232,676 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 168,778 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 29,087 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 44,192 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

