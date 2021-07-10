Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Piper Sandler

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.82% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.85 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on LNC. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.
LNC stock opened at $62.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.23.
In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln National Company Profile
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.
