Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Piper Sandler

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.82% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.85 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LNC. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC stock opened at $62.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.23.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.