Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Raised to $350.00 at Barclays

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LII. Vertical Research cut shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.82.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $342.15 on Thursday. Lennox International has a one year low of $229.37 and a one year high of $356.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total value of $2,915,578.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,044,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.21, for a total transaction of $203,957.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,117 shares of company stock worth $8,207,102. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lennox International by 121.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the first quarter worth $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Lennox International during the first quarter worth $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lennox International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Lennox International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

