Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Raised to $350.00 at Barclays

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.29% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LII. Vertical Research cut shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.82.
Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $342.15 on Thursday. Lennox International has a one year low of $229.37 and a one year high of $356.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.85.
In other news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total value of $2,915,578.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,044,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.21, for a total transaction of $203,957.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,117 shares of company stock worth $8,207,102. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lennox International by 121.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the first quarter worth $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Lennox International during the first quarter worth $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lennox International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Lennox International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lennox International
Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
