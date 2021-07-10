Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EGLE. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Shares of EGLE opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.75. The firm has a market cap of $540.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $40,317.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,748.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $71,219.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,336.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,958,967 shares of company stock worth $87,962,444. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,150,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 32.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

