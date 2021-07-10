eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EXPI. TheStreet lowered eXp World from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $38.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.59. eXp World has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.74 and a beta of 2.84.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. eXp World’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that eXp World will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,775,611.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $770,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,846,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,217,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,218,800 in the last ninety days. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in eXp World by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,676 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,574,000 after acquiring an additional 858,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,293,000 after acquiring an additional 626,193 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 502,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,873,000 after acquiring an additional 312,125 shares during the period. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

