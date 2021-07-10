Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

TGB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.

NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $1.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $556.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.70. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.67.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGB. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,946,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,597 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,957 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 146,861 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,720,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 50,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

