Critical Survey: MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) & Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH)

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MarketAxess and Wetouch Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarketAxess 42.62% 33.03% 23.64% Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A

MarketAxess has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wetouch Technology has a beta of -1.81, meaning that its share price is 281% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.4% of MarketAxess shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of MarketAxess shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MarketAxess and Wetouch Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarketAxess $689.13 million 25.40 $299.38 million $7.85 58.70 Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MarketAxess has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MarketAxess and Wetouch Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarketAxess 0 6 3 0 2.33 Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

MarketAxess presently has a consensus target price of $539.63, suggesting a potential upside of 17.11%. Given MarketAxess’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MarketAxess is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Summary

MarketAxess beats Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities. The company, through its Open Trading protocols, executes bond trades between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all anonymous trading environment for corporate bonds. It also offers trading-related products and services, including Composite+ pricing and other market data products to assist clients with trading decisions; auto-execution and other execution services for clients requiring specialized workflow solutions; connectivity solutions that facilitate straight-through processing; and technology services to optimize trading environments. In addition, the company offers a range of pre-and post-trade services, such as trade matching, trade publication, regulatory transaction reporting, and market and reference data across a range of fixed-income and other products. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Wetouch Technology

Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens. The company offers Glass-Glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; Glass-Film-Film, which are primarily used in high-end GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; Plastic-Glass, which are used in GPS/entertainment panels motor vehicle GPS, smart home, robots, and charging stations; and Glass-Film that are used in industrial HMI. Its products are also used in financial terminals, automotive, POS, gaming, lottery, medical, HMI, and other specialized industries. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

