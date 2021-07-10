Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 171 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inogen were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 117,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Inogen during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inogen by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,956,000 after acquiring an additional 22,636 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Inogen by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inogen during the first quarter worth about $2,507,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -316.41 and a beta of 0.93. Inogen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $69.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.96.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INGN shares. William Blair raised shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $38,977,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,079,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,186,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 692,966 shares of company stock valued at $39,797,363 over the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

