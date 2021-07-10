O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 15,014 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in F.N.B. by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 869,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 55,031 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in F.N.B. by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FNB shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of FNB opened at $12.13 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 23.97%. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

