O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 22.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

