Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Stake Lifted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 500.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,882,000 after buying an additional 7,163,335 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,425,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,224,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,916 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,333,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,093,000 after purchasing an additional 961,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of CCL opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.31. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.77.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.7 EPS for the current year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.87.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.