O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $10,073,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,323,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,810,000 after purchasing an additional 528,696 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 30,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $2,252,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,515 shares of company stock worth $10,973,904 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $73.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -103.37 and a beta of 0.43. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $107.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.67.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

