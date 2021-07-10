O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,670,000 after acquiring an additional 142,085 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $78,611.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 554,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,537,810.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,515 shares of company stock worth $10,973,904 over the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $73.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -103.37 and a beta of 0.43. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $107.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.67.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

