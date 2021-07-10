Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 766 Shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,009 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Private Financial were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BPFH. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Boston Private Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,127,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $7,354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 100.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,020,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,590,000 after purchasing an additional 511,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 222.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 489,659 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $3,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $337,953.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,307 shares in the company, valued at $427,435.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus sold 11,000 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,056.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,686 shares of company stock valued at $554,959. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $14.75 on Friday. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.56 million. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Boston Private Financial Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

