Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $156,000 Stock Position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraton were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRA. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 44.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 783,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,654,000 after buying an additional 239,890 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraton during the fourth quarter worth $3,349,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 11.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraton stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Kraton Co. has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $45.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.41.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Kraton had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $437.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

KRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Kraton news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

