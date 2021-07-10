Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,010,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at $13,906,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,796,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,356,000 after acquiring an additional 114,362 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 564.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 86,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,559,000 after acquiring an additional 75,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPAR. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

IPAR opened at $71.82 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.05. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.64%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.