Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 645 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iStar were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in iStar in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in iStar by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in iStar in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iStar in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iStar during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAR opened at $22.71 on Friday. iStar Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.23 and a beta of 0.73.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that iStar Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is -57.47%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STAR. B. Riley began coverage on iStar in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About iStar

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

