Amalgamated Bank Buys Shares of 5,005 Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,633,000 after acquiring an additional 85,042 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,165 shares in the company, valued at $20,455,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.09. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $48.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $818.15 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

