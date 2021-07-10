Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $181,000 Stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harsco were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Harsco by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Harsco by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 275,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 25,796 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Harsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Harsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Harsco by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 17,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

HSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSC opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.63. Harsco Co. has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.15 and a beta of 2.17.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

