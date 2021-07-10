Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SMPL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $37.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.