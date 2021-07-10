Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHO opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

